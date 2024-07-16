Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $558,000 in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,822,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

