Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $638,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Ingles Markets stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
