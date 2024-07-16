Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $693,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,714.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,033 shares of company stock worth $4,398,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.97. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

