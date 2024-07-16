Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.