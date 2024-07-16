Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.