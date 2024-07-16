Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 249.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.