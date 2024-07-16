Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,504,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 197,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

