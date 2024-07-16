Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.02 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

