Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 1.5 %

Hubbell stock opened at $374.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.