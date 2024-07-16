Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

