Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

