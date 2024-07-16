Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

