Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JMIA opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

