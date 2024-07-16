Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.95.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

