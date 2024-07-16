Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of ON24 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTF. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Insider Activity

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $493,134 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.