Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 293,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

