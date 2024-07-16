Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $203,000. 62.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

