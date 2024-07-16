Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,905 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 288.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

