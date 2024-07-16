Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 247,607 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gritstone bio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 926.13% and a negative return on equity of 232.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

