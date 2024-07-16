Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.