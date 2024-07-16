Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.82 and a 52 week high of $173.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
