Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,120 NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,017.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NVEE opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

