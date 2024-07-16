Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,437 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.