Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 65,676 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 65,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

GoodRx Trading Up 7.8 %

GDRX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

