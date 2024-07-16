Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 225,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $1,964,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,361,113 shares in the company, valued at $55,532,516.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,735 shares of company stock worth $821,738. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

