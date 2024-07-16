Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 78.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

