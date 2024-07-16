Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $448,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $1,240,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $20,381,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE PSN opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 432.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

