Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $489,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 106.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $99,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Lovesac Trading Up 3.4 %

LOVE opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.94. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

