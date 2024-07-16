Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth about $4,165,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Down 3.0 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

