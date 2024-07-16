Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $600,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

