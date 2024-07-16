Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $612,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $201.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.71. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.38 and a 12 month high of $203.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

