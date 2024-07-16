Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $631,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

