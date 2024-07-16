Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $670,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $328.31 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

