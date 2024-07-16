Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $680,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

