Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

