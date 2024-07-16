Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in F5 by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,446,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after buying an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,195. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $178.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

