Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
