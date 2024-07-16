Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

