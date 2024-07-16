Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDFS. DA Davidson increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

PDFS stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $564,506. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

