Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,788. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

