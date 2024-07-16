Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,467 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.