Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,252 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $2,055,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 122,480 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of KODK stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

