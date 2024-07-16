Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

