Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 7,048 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

OSUR stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $318.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

