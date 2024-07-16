Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

