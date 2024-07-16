Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $22,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

