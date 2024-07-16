Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $31,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

REG opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

