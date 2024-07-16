Swiss National Bank Buys 100 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $30,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Saia by 70.7% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $480.64 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.42. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

