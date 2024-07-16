Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in UDR by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in UDR by 525.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 442,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 371,663 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Up 0.5 %

UDR opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.