Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $215.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

