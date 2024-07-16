Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.