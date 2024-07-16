Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.8 %

KNX opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.